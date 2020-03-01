Petrol bomb hurled at govt car

NONGSTOIN: A government vehicle was torched in Nongstoin on Friday night.

Police said that the vehicle of the department of District Public & Relation Officer was parked inside on office campus at Ladweitang, when miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the vehicle.

The fire was doused before the fire tender could reach the spot.

One assaulted

In another incident, one person identified as Sumon Mondal (24) of 12th mile Byrnihat, was assaulted at Nongstoin, on Saturday.

According to sources, Sumon Mondal was a daily labourer and was on his way to the market to buy vegetables when he was attacked.

He was later shifted to Nongstoin Civil Hospital.