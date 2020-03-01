Spring care must for glowing skin

Spring is here with all its exuberance. But change of season means your skin is emerging out of a cocoon of intensive winter moisturising care.

After months of alternating between hot and dry indoor air and the harsh cold outside, your skin is definitely ready for a shift in seasonal beauty care.

With spring bringing a mix of warm winds and sunny days it becomes necessary to go through a bit of a beauty overhaul by switching to lighter makeup, hair and nail colours. Since people prefer spending more time outdoors in spring, a healthy skincare regime becomes a must and it requires essentials such as sunscreen and moisturiser.

Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain will tell you how to maintain the glow in spring.

Skincare begins with understanding the changes it goes through in each season and one needs some knowledge about the kind of treatment for a particular skin type. By the end of the winter months, you may find that your skin has become rough and flaky or it has become highly sensitive with rough red patches. This means that the skin has become dehydrated. As the cold decreases, continue to give your skin moisturising treatments.

If the skin is very dry with rough reddish patches, avoid applying soap. Instead, use a cleanser morning and night. Apart from daily cleansing, give the skin some nourishment. As a home remedy, you can try applying a little sesame seed (til) oil and pat the skin with a hot moist towel. You can also apply milk with a few drops of honey and leave it on for 10-15 minutes and wash off with water. These treatments are especially good for normal to dry skins.

If you have an oily skin, add one teaspoon of pure glycerin to 50 ml of rose water. Put it in a bottle and shake well. Apply this on the face. You will find that glycerin and rose water provide enough moisture to the skin. You can also apply honey on an oily skin. Honey is a powerful natural moisturiser and it softens the skin. You can apply honey daily on the face and wash it off after 15 minutes. This will guard your skin against the impact of winter.

Allergies are common in spring. Pollutants and pollen in the air may be responsible. Cosmetics which are ‘cover creams’ can be helpful. A sandalwood protective cream is useful against rashes as it forms a transparent protective cover.

Sandalwood, in fact, is an ideal ingredient for such conditions. Sandalwood paste can easily be applied on the skin to soothe inflammatory conditions. It also helps to relieve itching. However, if there is excessive itching, it is best to consult a doctor.

Sandalwood is extremely versatile and suits all skin types. It is a powerful antiseptic and increases the skin’s moisture retention ability.

Another important ingredient for such eruptive conditions is tulsi or basil. Tulsi has so many medicinal uses that it has been traditionally venerated and worshipped. Modern research has revealed that it helps to purify air, apart from its soothing and curative actions on the skin. As far as the skin is concerned, it has germicidal and antiseptic properties and cures rashes. Neem and mint (pudina) leaves can also be used for such conditions.

Here are some home remedies:

Mix sandalwood with a little rose water and apply on rashes and eruptions. Wash off with plain water after 20-30 minutes.

Sandalwood essential oil can also be used. Add 2-3 drops of sandalwood essential oil to 50 ml of rose water and apply on the area. Or, add two drops of tea tree oil to two tablespoons of water or rose water. Apply this on rashes.

Apple cider vinegar helps to relieve itching. It also has antiseptic and antifungal properties, which are useful for sunburn and dandruff. A few drops can be dabbed on the itchy area using cotton wool. For itchy skin, add one tablespoon vinegar to a mug of water and pour it on the affected body area. It helps to relieve itching. If you cannot get apple cider vinegar, you can apply the vinegar that is used for cooking and making pickles.

Simmer a handful of neem leaves in four cups of water on a very low fire for one hour. Leave it overnight. Next morning, strain the water and make a paste of the leaves. Apply it on skin rashes. The water can be used for rinsing the area. Neem contains organic sulphur compounds with versatile healing properties.

Add a little turmeric paste to milk and apply on rashes.

Clays like Fuller’s Earth (multani mitti) have a cooling and soothing effect. Mix one tablespoon of Fuller’s Earth with rose water. Apply the paste on affected areas and wash it off after 15 to 20 minutes. Bicarbonate of soda relieves itching. Add it to multani mitti and rose water to make a pack. Apply on the affected areas and wash it off after 10 minutes.