Cong pulls up govt, fears worse

SHILLONG: Opposition Congress has held the state government responsible for the current law and order situation and expressed fear it may spread all across the state.

The party’s statement came after a team, including MLAs, visited the residence of deceased Lurshai Hynniewta at Sohra. The team later visited Shillong Civil Hospital and checked on the injured persons.

Congress spokesperson Zenith Sangma said that whenever such a situation arises, anti-social elements would always take advantage of it.

“The government should be proactive in controlling the situation”, he said.

He said that the government even after giving permission for the Sohra public meeting did not deploy adequate security personnel in the area.

“Even the officer-in-charge was without any weapon. How can they handle such situation without required manpower,” he said.

Terming the government as insensitive, he said that the situation cropped up due to its carelessness and inability and expressed fear that it may spread to the entire state.