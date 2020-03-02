Garo Hills groups condemn Ichamati incident

Seek action against those involved

TURA: Condemnations have started to pour in against the recent killing of a KSU leader in an attack by a group of non-tribals with groups from Garo Hills demanding exemplary punishment against all those involved.

The Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) while expressing deep concern as well as condemning the incident demanded that the government take necessary action to nab the accused at the earliest and ensure that they are punished.

The association also lambasted the central government for implementing the CAA despite protests and stated that without the act, such ruthless acts would never be committed by migrants.

“From the very onset ADE warned the Central government that there will be severe and precarious consequences of this Act and it should be withdrawn as soon as possible. This act emboldens illegal migrants and now we are witnessing migrants even slaughtering son of the soil on his own land. Without CAA, the migrants could never dare to act so ruthlessly,” ADE President, Dalseng Bira Ch Momin said.

The association also offered its deepest condolences to the family members of the victim and assured that it would stand by its Khasi, Jaintia brothers and extend full support to their fight against CAA.

Meanwhile, a Hajong body, the Meghalaya Hajong Welfare Association (MHWA) appealed for peace and harmony and to conserve brotherhood in the state even as it condemned the mob responsible for the attack.

The association while offering its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased also expressed appreciation to the government for its prompt action in imposing curfew in the affected areas and preventing the situation from escalating further.

The association also urged the government to set up a magisterial committee to find out the details of the incident and punish those responsible as per law.

Another organization from Garo Hills the A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) while condemning the fatal attack on the KSU leader demanded the immediate arrest of all the culprits involved and at the same time expressed solidarity with the organizations fighting for indigenous people’s rights.

The organization while appealing to the local non-tribal population to support the cause of the organizations who are opposing the CAA and NRC said that any unprecedented attack against any organization in future may face retaliation and it would stand in unity for the cause.

The organization while issuing a strong warning to illegal migrants also urged the government to come to the aid of local indigenous people whenever such incidents of assault are committed by them and to arrest them immediately.

The AYWO while expressing solidarity with the family members of the KSU leader also sought action against the perpetrators of the assault. The organization also urged the Garo residents from Shella and Sohra area to stand by their Khasi brothers and fight alongside them for their cause.

Reminding of past incidents of violence committed against indigenous people of Garo Hills by non-tribals, the organization urged the citizens not to give outsiders a place to stay and work and to employ local masons and labourers.Condemning the fatal assault on the KSU leader, the GSU Interim body led by Zikku Balgra N Marak has also expressed solidarity with the family members of the victim. Stating that the Ichamati like incident have become a regular and everyday affair, the union while extending full support to the KSU urged the people of the state to stay united.

