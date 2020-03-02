HSSLC examination begins amid curfew in Shillong

SHILLONG: HSSLC examination conducted by the MBoSE began on Monday amid tense situation here with curfew remaining imposed in several parts of the city.

The attendance of examinees was normal in many of the examination centres even as invigilators faced difficulties in reaching to the centres.



The district administration had allowed the admit card of examinees to be used as curfew pass for them as well as two other individuals accompanying each examinee. One of the centres of examination, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, also saw normal attendance of examinees. Except some glitches faced by the teachers while getting to the respective schools, the examination went off smoothly.

Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Isabella Sohtun informed that things were moving smoothly. She however informed that few of their teachers hailing from curfew bound areas were unable to reach the school. Nonetheless examination continued as scheduled