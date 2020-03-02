Iewduh remains vulnerable, lacks adequate security

Goons used kukris to stab vendors, mixed with crowd

SHILLONG: Iewduh (Bara Bazar), the major market in the city, still remains vulnerable to attacks in the absence of proper security measures, including adequate number of CCTV cameras in the entire area.

According to eyewitnesses and the injured persons, the attack on vendors and passers-by on Saturday were carried out by masked men carrying kukris.

The modus operandi of the attackers was that after randomly stabbing vendors, they removed their masks and mingled with the crowd which made it difficult for anyone to trace them.

Though a policeman tried to chase one of the miscreants, as the latter mixed with the crowd, there was no breakthrough.

In the past incidents too, many attackers, including arsonists were not caught due to the lax security inside the market.

Police said the CCTV cameras are installed at Motphran point and not many are there inside the market.

“We are verifying whatever footage is available to trace out the miscreants”, a police official said.

Sources said that collective efforts of the Syiem of Mylliem, KHADC and the government can only ensure security in the area by installing more CCTVs and special picket teams like in the case of Harijan Colony.

According to sources, the Syiem of Mylliem had put up a few CCTV cameras at the entrance and a few individual vendors have also installed them but they are not sufficient.