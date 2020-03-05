Coronavirus update

BEIJING: Across the globe, countries witnessed a surge in new infection. South Korea reported 5,328 infections with 142 new cases on Wednesday. Thirty two people have died of the disease in the country.

In India, six people are confirmed to be infected by coronavirus, including an Italian couple in Rajasthan.

The coronavirus deaths jumped to 79 in Italy on Tuesday with over 2,502 confirmed cases reported in the country.

Atleast 77 people have died due to the coronavirus outbreak in Iran with 2,336 confirmed cases.

Japan has confirmed over 1,000 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.

The deadly virus has claimed seven people in the United States as the infections rose to over 100 in the country. Positive cases rose to 39 in the UK.

France on Tuesday announced that 21 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, taking the total number of infections to 212, of which 12 were cured and four have died.

Australia issues strict guidelines

for travellers

The Australian government on Wednesday issued strict guidelines for travellers returning back to the country from various coronavirus affected nations, especially Iran, to self-isolate themselves to contain the spread of the deadly infection. Australia has reported one death and 40 infections due to coronavirus.

Federal health minister Greg Hunt said that two new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, including a 50-year-old woman in Sydney.

The set of guidelines issued by the government has urged people returning from Iran after February 19 onwards to self isolate. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re an Australian citizen, a permanent resident, or a visitor from Iran – the message is very clear. You are now required to self isolate,” he said. (PTI)