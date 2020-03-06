Govt taking all measures to prevent spread of coronavirus: Health min

New Delhi: The government is taking all steps to prevent spread of coronavirus and the scale of interventions has been increased in alignment with the evolving situation in India where 28,529 persons have been brought under community surveillance and monitoring, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

Making a suo moto statement first in Rajya Sabha and than in Lok Sabha on steps taken to contain the virus, he said as on March 4, a total of 29 positive cases have been reported in the country. He also that India is touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stranded in the coronavirus-hit nation.

Elaborating on the situation in India, he said, “3 cases were reported in Kerala earlier, who have since recovered and have been discharged already”. The minister said in the last three days, new travel related cases have tested positive including one in Delhi having travel history of Italy and in Telangana, who had come in contact with a person from Singapore while in Dubai. Six more cases have tested positive in Agra having contact history with case in Delhi. Besides, an Italian tourist and his wife have tested positive in Rajasthan. 14 other accompanying tourists in this group and their Indian bus driver tested positive on their return to Delhi. “All of them are reported to be stable,” he said.

“A recent positive case has also been reported in Delhi yesterday (Wednesday) having travel history from Italy and is stable,” he said. Vardhan said a major area of concern is Indian pilgrims and students stranded in Tehran and Qom, epicentres of the Iran Covid-19 outbreak. “Government of India is following up with Iran authorities for their well-being and to tie up evacuation as per need,” he said.

The minister said ever increasing magnitude of this outbreak globally calls for a concerted effort by not only health but all sectors of Government.

The prime minister is personally monitoring the preparedness and response on a regular basis and a Group of Ministers has been constituted to monitor the situation. (PTI)