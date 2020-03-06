Respite for Tura bound passengers as Ghy vehicle operators call off strike

TURA: Much to the relief of passengers coming to Tura from Guwahati, commercial Xylo vehicles which had gone on a two day strike on Friday called off the same and resumed plying their vehicles.

Tura bound passengers opting to travel by Xylo from Guwahati had a harrowing time on Wednesday and Thursday after vehicle operators from Guwahati called a strike over restrictions put on their entry into Tura during the day time.

After the district administration issued an order for all commercial vehicles to begin their operation from the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Chasingre, vehicles coming from Guwahati early in the morning and reaching here around 2 pm were made to halt at ISBT and return back from there.

The new arrangement however, did not affect commercial vehicles operating from Tura as they leave early in the morning and return to Tura in the evening.

The vehicle operators from Guwahati irked by the inconveniences faced due to the new arrangement had called a two day strike and stopped plying their vehicles affecting many passengers who wanted to return to Tura.

On Monday, with no other option to solve the crisis and to address the plight of the passengers, the vehicles were allowed to use the Bus stand for East and North Garo Hills at Chandmary for the time being.

When contacted on the matter, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh said that the decision to allow the vehicles to use the Chandmary station was taken by the District Transport Office (DTO) and not by the District Administration.

“The decision has been taken keeping in view the problems faced by the passengers. The new arrangement will continue for the time being,” Ram Singh said.