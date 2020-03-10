BJP seeks action against MDC for killing wild birds

TURA: Action has been sought against Rongrikimgre GHADC MDC, Winnieson Ch Marak by the BJP in Garo Hills after he uploaded a photo of himself holding two wild birds on social media Facebook.

While it is unclear what species or how the birds were killed, a clarification was sought from Marak by the party immediately after the pictures went viral.

BJP leader from Garo Hills, Bernard N Marak while informing that the MDC has gone missing after the clarification was sought, vowed to track him down and book him under appropriate sections for the shameful act.

“BJP leaders in Garo Hills demand strong action against him. BJP will not tolerate any irresponsible leader in the Party and in this case he killed an endangered species for fun. He will be expelled and strict action will be sought against him from concerned authorities,” Bernard said.

Bernard also informed that FIR will also be filed against the MDC by the party.