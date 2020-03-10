Fake news on Corona Virus keeps citizens on edge

TURA: The widespread disimination of fake news over social media about cases of Covid-19 Corona Virus ( also known as 2019-nCoV) infection having been found in some patients within the state has been keeping citizens on the edge, so much so, that the government has had to come out with a clarification clearly stating that no case has so far been detected in Meghalaya.

The first report about a suspected patient with the virus that went up on social media websites such as Whatsapp and facebook was claimed to have been at the Tura Civil Hospital on Saturday. It was uploaded by an individual and soon spread like wildfire. It was only after the health department and the medical superintendent of the hospital issued a statement dismissing the claims as fake that things returned to normal.

On Monday, it was the turn of the renowned super-speciality North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Science to face the heat after someone put out the indoor patient slip on social media about a patient who had been admitted and placed in an isolation ward while his blood tests results are awaited.

Commissioner and Secretary of Health, P Sampath Kumar clarified in a official statement that a patient who had arrived from Delhi was complaining of fever and had been admitted for observation and the tests completed. He added that the report would be available within the next three days to confirm whether it was positive or negative for the Corona virus and urged the general public not to panic.

East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner M War Nongbri has also issued an appeal to the public , particularly users of social media and other public platforms to refrain from posting and sharing any rumours or false information which create panic and anxiety among the general public.

“In view of the prevailing situation concerning the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in the country and globally, this is to inform that no such cases have been reported in East Khasi Hills District till date,” informed the deputy commissioner.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had earlier informed that 54 students out of the 61 who had come from corona virus affected countries, particularly china, have had their 28 days of quarantined period completed and came out clean without detection of the disease, while the rest are still under observation.