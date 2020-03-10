Over 400 contacts of infected US tourist traced in Assam

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The Assam Health department has traced more than 400 persons with whom the 76-year-old American tourist, declared positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bhutan, had come in contact with during his stay in the state.

“The state Health department has traced more than 400 contacts in different places including MV Mahabahu (the river cruise ship taken by the tourist) and resorts where he stayed. Teams of doctors and microbiologists have been keeping a close watch on these people who have been quarantined, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma said that the department has swung into action and has been taking all possible measures to combat coronavirus in the state.

“In the aftermath of an American tourist declared positive for corona virus while in Bhutan, state health officials have swung into action. So far, five tests have been done and all are negative. Even the partner of the American tourist is reported to be negative,” Sarma said.

Health teams, meanwhile, have started tests on the 22 foreign tourists and over 20 crew members aboard the river cruise ship (MV Mahabahu) which has been kept isolated and docked near a sandbar at Nematighat in Jorhat district.

The health minister further appealed to people in the state not to panic and observe all protocols including personal hygiene.

“With your cooperation, we will safely sail through these turbulent times,” he added.

Currently, 43 cases (three positive cases from Kerala which are now discharged) have been reported in the country, out of which 40 are active cases of COVID-19. Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday’s update, with one each from Ernakulum, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu, an official statement issued here on Monday, said.

Subdued Holi celebration

Meanwhile, Holi celebrations in the state have apparently been subdued in the wake of the coronavirus cases registering an upward graph and appeals by the state administration to avoid mass gatherings, thereby taking a toll on trade as well.

“The sales of Holi colours have been affected by the prevalent virus scare with people taking precautions by not indulging in the celebrations for long. However, we will be celebrating the festival on Tuesday even as we have kicked off the pre-Holi cultural festival on Sunday,” an active member of Friends Club in Fancy Bazar told The Shillong Times here on Monday.

Retailers too have procured only limited stocks even as they claimed that nothing imported from China, where the virus originated, were being sold.