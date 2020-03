SHILLONG: Sandeep Sharma won a gold and a silver at the 2nd WKSF India International Trophy and 7th IKSF National Kettlebell Championships held in Mumbai at meltfit club in the 87 kilo and Snatch category. The tournament was held on March 7-8. The tournament is also the qualifier for WKSF World Championship – Spain 2020. He was the lone participant from Meghalaya.