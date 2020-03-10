Subdued Holi celebration in Assam

GUWAHATI: Holi celebrations in Assam have apparently been subdued in the wake of the coronavirus cases registering an upward graph and appeals by the state administration to avoid mass gatherings, thereby taking a toll on trade as well.

“The sales of Holi colours have been affected by the prevalent coronavirus scare with people taking precautions by not indulging in the celebrations for long. However, we will be celebrating the festival on Tuesday even as we have kicked off the pre-Holi cultural festival on Sunday,” an active member of Friends Club in Fancy Bazar told The Shillong Times here on Monday.

Retailers too have procured only limited stocks even as they claimed that nothing imported from China, where the virus originated, were being sold.