Phnom Penh: A Buddhist monk strikes a gong at a pagoda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Mar. 23, 2020. Buddhist pagodas in Cambodia on Monday offered prayer, chanting along with strikes of gongs and drums in hopes of chasing away the new coronavirus. AP/PTI(AP23-03-2020_000138B) INTERNATIONAL A Buddhist monk strikes a gong at a pagoda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Monday. Buddhist pagodas in Cambodia on Monday offered prayer, chanting along with strikes of gongs and drums in hopes of chasing away the new coronavirus. (PTI) By Agencies Last updated Mar 23, 2020
