Curfew in 6 Manipur districts after detection of NE’s first COVID-19 case

GUWAHATI: Curfew has been clamped in six valley districts of Manipur after a 23-year-old state woman who returned from the UK few days back, has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

It happens to be the first detected positive novel Coronavirus case in the Northeast so far.

District Magistrates of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Noney have imposed curfew in order to prevent spreading of COVID-19 in the community.

The COVID-19 infected woman from Imphal West District is now undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences at the Isolation Ward.

The girl arrived from UK and landed at Delhi and from there she arrived at Imphal on March 21 by an Air Asia Flight. She had a history of staying at one of the hotels in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, 12 people who came in contact with the COVID-19 patient including her close kin have been quarantined in Imphal West.

Manipur health and home departments have gone on overdrive to trace the passengers who travelled in the same flight with the girl detected with COVID-19 infection.