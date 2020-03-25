24 hr control room nos for WGH

TURA: In order to facilitate easy and convenience mode for creating awareness on the control to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to deal with issues relating to Corona Virus outbreak, the District Administration of West Garo Hills has set up the following 24×7 Control Room Numbers:

1). District Control Room- 6009926806/8258991324

2). Police Control Room- 8837423053/9089199064

3).Supply Helpline -8974456864/9436115629/7005170286/8732850393/7085448606/8974772388

4). Corona Virus Helpline-9864939334

5). PHE Helpline: 9436308417/8837356741-Water Supply

6). Tikrikilla Block- 9436113323/936644625-BDO.

7). SDO (C) Dadenggre helpline-879964473/7005208891/7005199253

8). Selsella Block-9774767288-BDO

9). Demdema Block-7005679844-BDO

10). Dalu Block-9436728421/7005650873-BDO

11). Gambegre Block-7005787660/9436114478-BDO & 8837067623 (SI)

12). Rongram Block-9485102181-BDO & 7005156045 (SI).