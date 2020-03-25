Curfew imposed in EKH to enforce quarantine

Banks, ATMs closed

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has imposed curfew in the district starting from 9 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Saturday.

An official statement said the curfew was imposed in view of the prevailing situation concerning COVID-19 globally and in the country.

The aim is to put in place preventive measures and create awareness, to take more stringent steps to ensure social distancing and home quarantines so that the pandemic of COVID-19 does not spread to East Khasi Hills district and whole of Meghalaya, by way of ensuring observance of strict protocols of the advisories issued by the government.

The curfew is under section 144 CrPC read together with the Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020.

While banks and ATMs will remain closed, the order will not be applicable to security forces, medical teams on duty, wholesale and retail pharmacies, police and armed forces, fire and emergency services, MeECL, Food and Civil Supply department, FCI, Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering, Directorate of Dairy Development, Shillong Municipal Board, Shillong Cantonment Board, Telecom, Telegraph, Communications & IT services, print and electronic media, essential services including health services, LPG deliveries, online food delivery, online service delivery and courier services.

Further, the prohibitory order said that movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities, security forces, medical equipment and goods vehicles are also exempted, however, driver and attendants of the vehicles will be subjected to medical screening as per laid down protocols.

For water tankers, specific permission is to be obtained from the office of the District Magistrate.

In a separate order, the East Jaintia Hills District Magistrate has also announced curfew in the district from 10 pm on Tuesday up to 6 am on March 28.