Curfew imposed in West Garo Hills

TURA:The District Magistrate of West Garo Hills, Ram Singh, has promulgated curfew under Section 144 Cr.PC in the entire district with effect from 9:00 PM of 24th March 2020 upto 6:00 AM of 28th March, 2020.

With the imposition of curfew, the movement of general public and private motor vehicles have been strictly prohibited in the district. The curfew is being imposed in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country and to ensure home quarantine and maintain social distance of people which is in strict compliance to the adversaries issued by the state government set as preventive measures against the likely spread of the disease in the district.

However, the following categories of services and departments are exempted from the purview of the curfew : Security Forces, Medical Teams on duty, Wholesale & Retail Pharmacies, Police & Arm Forces, Fire & Emergency Service, Me.PDCL, Food & Civil Supplies department, FCI, PWD, PHE, Meghalaya Directorate of Diary Dept, Tura Municipal Board, Telecom, Telegraph Communication & IT Services, NIC, Print & Electronic Media, essential services including Health Services, LPG Deliveries, Online Food Deliveries, Online Services Delivery, courier services.

Also, movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities, security forces, medical equipment and goods vehicles are exempted. However, the drivers and attendants of the vehicle shall be subjected to medical screening as per laid down protocol. The water tankers are also to obtain prior permission from the office of the District Magistrate.