RS elections postponed

NEW DELHI/ SHILLONG: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deferred the Rajya Sabha elections in 18 seats across the country, including the one in Meghalaya, scheduled on Thursday due to the lockdown over coronavirus.

“The prevailing unforeseen situation of public health emergency indicates the need for avoidance of possibilities of gatherings of any nature, which expose all concerned to possible health hazard,” a statement from the ECI said.

The list of contesting candidates, already published by the Returning Officers shall remain valid for the purposes of remaining activities, as prescribed under the said notification. Fresh date of poll and counting for the said biennial elections shall be announced in due course after reviewing the prevailing situation, it went on to add.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said the state government has received the notification from the ECI.

“We have informed all the MLAs that the Rajya Sabha election on March 26 has been postponed,” he added.