Gauhati HC takes electronic route to maintain social distance

GUWAHATI: With the threat of deadly novel coronavirus looming large over the country as on date, the Gauhati High Court on Thursday conducted restricted court work through video conferencing in the interest of maintaining social distance, according a source in the High Court Registry.

A statement in this regard issued by the Court Registry says, “The Gauhati High Court conducted restricted court work while dealing with matters involving liberty. A mechanism was devised for creation of a Virtual Court so as to maintain appropriate distance.

“The court and the Advocates were at different locations. Only a few court staff personnel living in the vicinity of the High Court were involved in the process of filing and listing of the cases.

“Instructions issued vide notification No.18 dated 24.03.2020 were followed. By the said process, the lawyers could file applications. The Office of the Public Prosecutor got instructions trough electronic means to assist the Court. Cases were decided and orders issued the same day, and updated for the benefit of the litigants.

“Hon’ble Chief Justice appreciated the assistance given by the Office of the Public Prosecutor.”