KSU to help in fight against virus

NONGPOH: The Khasi Students’ Union, North Khasi Hills unit, while praising the Ri Bhoi District Administration for its all out efforts in ensuring that COVID-19 does not spread in the region and the state, has offered to help the administration in these difficult times.

President of KSU North Khasi Hills unit Ferdynald Kharkamni said that the union is ready to offer its service including the its ambulance if need arises at any point of time.

“If the district administration requires any voluntary help or services, we are ready in whatever capacity we can serve for the interest of the people and the society at large,” Kharkamni said, adding that the union has appealed to all its branches in the state to shoulder the responsibility of fighting the pandemic together. Border area units of the union in Byrnihat, Khanapara, Umsiang, Ranibari, Umden, Mawlasnai and Patharkhmah have been urged to maintain strict vigil on the people coming from Assam, Kharkamni said.