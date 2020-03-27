Assam wholesalers to operate from 8 am to 7 pm

Guwahati: The Assam government on Thursday announced that wholesalers of essential commodities will operate from 8 am to 4 pm, while the timings for the retailers will be 8 am to 7 pm, during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, declared to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, these shops were allowed to be kept open between 10 am and 1 pm. An official notification said that during the ongoing lockdown period, essential items such as medicines, grocery items, fruits, vegetables and milk should be made accessible to the people. Therefore, it is necessary that grocery shops, chemist shops, fruit and vegetable shops, milk sellers, are allowed to keep their shops open for the benefit of the people, the notification said. It, however, has to be ensured that no congregation of people takes place and social distancing must be ensured in each of the shops, it said.

The shops should be properly sanitized also. The order will come into effect from Thursday. (PTI)