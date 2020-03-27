Mukul asks govt to avoid overcrowding

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma has asked the state government to take steps to prevent panic buying and overcrowding as a necessary step in the fight against COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister on Thursday, Mukul pointed out to the overcrowding in grocery shops and markets across the state on Thursday due to panic buying.

He advised the government to designate grocery shops and retailers and make arrangements for doorstep delivery in respective neighbourhood/ localities in consultations with grocery shop owners, local retailers and local authorities.

Stating that vegetables & fruits are important nutritional requirements for physical well-being and strong immune system, he added that locality specific retailers should be encouraged to provide doorstep delivery of these items in addition to essential items like baby food, milk and eggs are concern.

Referring to reports of overcrowding outside meat shops, Mukul suggested that delegated officers should arrange for doorstep delivery in consultation with the local authorities.

Underlining the need to implement necessary provisions as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Mukul said, “Government of India is announcing measures to address the impact on various stakeholders particularly in the organised sector. However, the state government needs to immediately comply with all the provisions under Clause (h) of Section 39 of the Act to make resources available to the District Disaster Management Authorities/ District Authorities under District Disaster Mitigation fund to take up immediate general relief to the affected people across the state, particularly the most vulnerable group of the society like daily wage labourers, single mothers, orphans and elderly people without dependents, etc.”

Stating that a number of residents of the state are stranded in other parts of the country, Mukul asked the government to provide emergency and dedicated numbers for continuous communication with the stranded people and also provide them with immediate support for check-up, treatment and relief, wherever needed.