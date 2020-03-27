Shelter homes for stranded students

SHILLONG: In view of the 21-day nation-wide lockdown, the Education department has set up two shelter homes for students from other states studying in Meghalaya.

The MBoSE guest house and Education department guest house (DSEL) located at Kenilworth Road, Laitumkhrah, would operate as shelter homes and students have to register themselves at the shelter homes after producing their I-D cards issued by the respective institutions. Provisions have been made for two meals a day apart from tea and snacks in the morning at the shelter homes.