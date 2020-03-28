Girl falls prey to COVID-19 rumour

SHILLONG: Rumour mongers are spreading fake news about coronavirus in Jhalupara.

The people of the locality are spreading false news that a girl has been tested positive for COVID-19.

The girl had recently returned from Delhi via Bagdogra and has been in Shillong for 12 days.

After rumours of the girl being infected with virus went viral, the headman of Jhalupara maintained that the rumour is false. He informed that the girl who came from Delhi has been tested and all her results showed negative.

Members of the village council also visited the house of the girl to get a full picture of the matter.

“The medical tests have been done and there are no symptoms and everything is normal,” the headman said while informing that the girl has been in quarantine at her home.

The girl did her tests at Military Hospital, the headman added.

Officials also said that the police and the directorate of health services are aware about the incident and DHS has done whatever it was required to do.