Govt wants Dorbars to tackle overcrowding

SHILLONG: The state government, while admitting that getting people to maintain social distance is indeed a challenge, has suggested local Dorbars to set up task force committees to help maintain social distance while shopping.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong also made it clear that there is no restriction from the government for the Dorbars to propose any number of grocery shops which need to open in their respective localities and villages.

“The government is aware of overcrowding in the grocery shops today. But I am sure things will improve from tomorrow. We will need the cooperation of the Dorbars and the local dorbar committees,” he said.

Stating that the district administration will notify any number of grocery shops proposed by the respective dorbars, Tynsong said grocery shops will be re-opened on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm.

He said the stock of food grains as far as Public Distribution System is concerned is still sufficient and the allotment of rice for March has already begun.

The distribution of the allotment for April will take place either in the first week or second week of April. We are waiting for the reply from the Food Corporation of India to release in advance the allotment of rice for May and June,” he said.

Stock available

Principal Secretary in-charge Food & Civil Supplies Pravin Bakshi informed that the stock of food grains at the FCI godown is 22,850 metric tonnes.

“At the moment, we are having a stock of 13,998.21 metric tonnes which means we are comfortably placed,” Bakshi said. He also said the Centre will give double quantity allocation for the NFSA scheme.

Bakshi, however, added that there are some issues with open markets.

The state government is facilitating procurement of essential commodities from the open market. The market which the state is depending is Guwahati. The state government will ensure that there is no shortage of open market commodities,” Bakshi said.

Informing that the government has a role to ensure that there is no abnormal pricing of essential commodities in the open market, Bakshi informed that the government can only facilitate that the stocks from approved private stocking distributors are brought to Shillong.

He added that once the stock is brought to Shillong, there is a rational way of distribution.

Further, the deputy chief minister said that the government is fully prepared to address the shortage of essential commodities in the open market.