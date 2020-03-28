Nagaland NPP urges govt to devise ‘clear-cut’ plan to tackle virus

GUWAHATI: The National People’s Party, Nagaland state has requested the state government departments to come up with an “immediate and well-streamlined” policy to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic while ensuring a free flow of essential commodities in the market.

The party said the state authorities needed to procure enough ventilators testing kits, hazmat suits, masks and hand sanitisers, set up quarantine centres in all the districts and keep enough ambulances as standby to deal with any situation.

“We also request the state government to ensure free flow of essential commodities in the market and authorities concerned should strictly deal with grocery shops and pharmacies which are trying to hoard goods and charging exorbitant prices from the public,” the party said in a statement.

It said that a clear-cut policy should be drawn with assistance from the Centre to help the daily wage earners, the homeless and those stranded in various states because of the lockdown.

Appreciating the humanitarian efforts of doctors, nurses, paramedics and other health workers in containing the spread of COVID-19, the party however said that some grave issues have cropped up after declaration of the virus-induced lockdown in the state.

“The authorities in Nagaland, including the police and the lockdown enforcing village and colony youths councils have grossly misunderstood the real concept of a lockdown and have created a situation akin to a total curfew during a war-like situation,” the party said in a statement.

Stating that the government of India has never given an advisory to any state prohibiting individuals from venturing out of their homes to buy essential commodities, medicines, etc., the party said “the police and the village/colony authorities should understand this and avoid harassing and physically assaulting the public in the name of lockdown”.

“Various organisations should not take law in their hands at this crucial juncture which may worsen the situation and may result in total breakdown and chaos,” the statement read.

The party further appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the government and authorities, stay at home, and as far as possible, let “only” one person from each family to venture out for procuring essentials.

“The police department also should be sensitised to be more humane in their dealing towards the public, who are already petrified by the pandemic,” it added.