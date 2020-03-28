Schools asked to distribute foodgrains

SHILLONG: The Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has directed schools to distribute foodgrains to students through their parents who may be asked to collect it from their respective schools.

In a statement issued on March 26, the DSEL stated that all schools/school managing committees have been directed to release the cooking cost to the children in cash through their respective parents the amount of which has already been released to schools.

“The concerned school managing committees are hereby directed to strictly comply with the order or face stringent penalties in accordance with the law,” it said.

The DSEL informed that cooking cost has been already released to all the schools availing mid-day meal scheme for 90 days on January 9 from the date of opening of schools which is February 15 onwards.

Further, it was also informed that foodgrains have been already lifted by the respective wholesalers and released to the schools which will be sufficient till the end of April.