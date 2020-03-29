Govt issues guideline for availing package

SHILLONG: The state Labour department has announced a monetary grant of Rs 1000 per week to beneficiary workers registered with the Meghalaya Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will be effective from March 30 to April 12.

The relief is in view of the 21 day lockdown called by the Prime Minister.

In a notification, the department said the registered workers who are unable to attend work due to the lockdown can make a claim to the concerned Labour Inspector of Blocks.

A photocopy of the ID card, bank passbook and up-to-date contribution should be submitted along with the claim.

The Labour Inspector will then verify these claims and forward it to the Deputy Labour Commissioners or the Assistant Labour Commissioners of their respective districts. After certification, the claims will be sent to the Board office for necessary actions.

The Board said that the compensation amount will be credited to the beneficiary’s account as soon as possible.

In another notification, the Labour Department also announced financial assistance to daily wage earners.

Those who are affected by the lockdown are required to submit their name, village/locality/EPIC no, nature of work, phone number and their bank account number along with the IFSC to the State Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) number at 1070 (toll free).

The notification further said that the categories under Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) through Welfare Board, MGNREGA Workers through BDOs of C&RD blocks, Muster Roll Workers through respective departments and casual wage workers in government, semi-government departments through respective organisations will not be entitled for the assistance as they have already been covered through different mechanisms.

It further said that only adult wage earners will be able to make the claim and warned that fraudulent claimants will be persecuted by the law.