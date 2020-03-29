Hek’s nephew distributes cash

SHILLONG: Cabinet Minister AL Hek’s nephew, Rocky Hek on Saturday distributed cash to people in Golf links area.

The video of Rocky distributing money to people standing in queue went viral all over social media.

When contacted, Rocky said that he distributed money as he felt sad to see the condition of the people following the lockdown in the state and the country.

‘The government is talking big about giving relief to the labourers but in reality, nothing is happening,’ he said while adding that he would distribute essential commodities to people from any locality from Sunday.

When asked if he was asking people who were standing in queue to leave, he said there was no truth in the allegation.