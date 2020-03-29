In Letter & Spirit

To Sunday Shillong,

This is in reference to the article, ‘Full rights & nothing less, which was published on March 8. I found the topic absolutely relevant with an urgency to be debated. As a girl growing up in a Khasi family, I had always felt proud to be under the influence of women. Their strength made me feel safe. As I grew up, I started questioning the same social status that made me proud for years.

The Khasi society has some wonderful traditions, language, literature and history and they are to be preserved. But there are some traditions which should change with time, like language and literature evolve. Traditionally men have headed institutions like Dorbar Shnong and Hima and women were thought as guardians of home and hearth. Today, a woman is adept in playing multiple roles. Many women have the capability to juggle family responsibilities and work. So why can’t they have a fair chance?

Women are sensitive and have more patience than men. They have already proved their mettle in various administrative roles, be it an IAS officer, cop, principal or executive. Then why there should be so much debate about her role in traditional institutions here? In fact, I think our elders, especially men, who are wise and knowledgeable should encourage women, who apparently “do not want to contest”, to join the race for headpersons or Syiem. What if we have to change the moniker Rangbah Shnong? Is not our language rich enough to accommodate an administrative title for women? It is time that we change our mindset and all of us come together to ensure more power to women and not just a façade of matriliny.

Anonymous

This is in reference to the article, ‘Ready for big swim’, which was published on March 8. I start my letter by congratulating Alyzza Lyngdoh for her laudable performance in the state games. She deserves extra kudos for the fact that she never got formal training and achieved what she did through hard work and dedication. But as she becomes the queen of waters in the state, the biggest challenge now lies for her in the national arena. The challenge becomes a daunting one in the absence of basic facilities in Meghalaya, which is preparing to host the National Games 2022. It is a shame that the state does not have proper infrastructure for any sport. As Alyzza’s mother rightly pointed out, there are talents in the state but no way to nurture it. It will be a proud moment for the state if Alyzza, or for that matter any local sportsperson, wins medals at the national level. But for that, the state sports department should show some maturity and get in place the right amenities. Though not much time is left for the Games but it is never too late to help the young talents.

Gavin Kharshandy

This is in reference to the article titled ‘Where mind is full of fear & hatred’ that was published on March 1. Rabindranath Tagore wrote, “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high”. But in today’s India, fear looms large. People have lost the sense of security. Those from a particular community have been targeted and their basic rights have been taken away. They do not have the right to speech, live with dignity or security as an Indian citizen. The constant demonisation of the community has made its members even more vulnerable. What happened in Delhi is despicable. We should be ashamed of ourselves for such barbaric act. Communal violence has no place in a civilised society. This is because education, science and technology and time teach us to become more open-minded and less fanatic. Religious fanaticism, be it of the Hindus or the Muslims or of any community, is not acceptable. Religion should spread love and harmony and not hatred as no religion teaches one to kill in the name of God. If any group says that its God has asked to kill people, then it is a lie and people should not be emotionally carried away. It is time we behave rationally and think before indulging in massacre.

Arpita Paul