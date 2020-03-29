May you bloom with rose care

Roses are known as the symbol of love and beauty. Rose water, commonly called gulaab jal, is something we all use. It is created by distilling rose petals with steam. Rose water is an amazing skincare ingredient that most grandmothers swear by.

Rose water is a staple in most skincare routines which can be easily combined with other extracts, like sandalwood, khus, neem, tulsi, lemon and many others. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain will tell you how this vital beauty ingredient can make your skin radiant.

Rose water has been a popular beauty ingredient since ancient times and is often found in beauty products for its rejuvenating, soothing and calming properties. It has antiseptic properties and is equally suitable for oily, dry or combination skin types. It is thought to have originated in Iran and has been used for thousands of years, including in the Middle Age. Iranian women still use rose water as a daily facial toner as it induces relaxation and gives a sense of well-being. Rose is a powerful beauty potion that hydrates, heals and maintains the skin’s pH balance.

Rose water is one of the most powerful skin toners. Replace your toner with rosewater to lighten the skin pigmentation. Just pour some on a cotton ball and wipe your face. It removes oil and dirt by unclogging pores. It also soothes irritated, acne-prone skin and hydrates it.

It not only tones the skin but the capillaries too. It also improves blood circulation to the skin surface. Rose water is said to contain vitamins A, C, D. E and B3. Rose water-based skin tonics have helped to improve skin texture and reduce skin congestion. This helps in oily skin conditions. They also help to soothe acne-prone skin and rashes.

After using cleansing cream and gel, wipe the skin with rose water using cotton wool. It removes the last traces of cleanser and other residues and leaves the skin fresh and clean. It also helps to improve skin texture and close the pores.

Due to its cooling effect, rose water is ideal for Indian summers as a skin freshener. It can be used several times during the day to wipe the face and remove the surface film of dirt, oil and stale sweat. It has such a gentle action that it can be used to rejuvenate the area around the eyes. Cotton wool pads, soaked in rose water, can be used as eye pads to remove fatigue and brighten the eyes. It also helps to reduce puffiness. Rose water can also be added to face masks. It mixes well with most other ingredients used in home-made masks, like honey, yogurt, oatmeal, Fuller’s Earth (multani mitti), sandalwood paste, egg and so on.

If you wish to make rose water at home, you can try an easy method. Take an enamel or steel vessel and put rose petals in it. For one cup of firmly packed rose petals, pour over them 2 cups of hot (boiling) water. Cover and let the petals steep in the water till the liquid becomes cool. Strain the water and squeeze out liquid from the petals. Keep the rose water in an airtight jar in the fridge.

Home remedies

Chill some rose water in a bowl. Using cotton wool, wipe the skin with it. Then pat the skin briskly. It tones the skin and helps to keep it healthy and youthful. It is particularly refreshing during summer and rainy seasons.

Make a thick paste by mixing sandalwood powder, crushed rose petals, rose water and a few drops of honey. Now, apply this paste on your skin and leave it for around 10 minutes. After this, wash your face with lukewarm water and you will notice a considerable decrease in the redness caused by the acne and pimples on your skin.

For oily skin, add 2 to 3 drops of lemon juice to one tablespoon rose water. Dip cotton wool in it and use it to wipe the face. It will help to remove the surface film of oil and stale sweat and leave you with a cool and fresh feeling.

For normal to dry skin, add 2 to 3 drops of glycerin to one tablespoon rose water and apply on the face.

A few drops of rose water can be added to sandalwood paste and applied on pimples, acne or boils to soothe and cure. It helps to reduce inflammation.

Rose water can have strong antidepressant and anti-anxiety properties. The aroma of roses is said to be mood-changer and stress-reducer. Extract of rose petals can relax the central nervous system. Just spray a little onto your pillow before you sleep and see the difference. Since it is de-stressing, it helps you sleep better, which means you will wake up feeling fresh.

Soak 8-10 petals in 3-4 tablespoons of distilled or filtered water for three hours. Mash the petals into the water and then add two tablespoons of honey. Mix and apply to the face. Leave on for 20 minutes and rinse with cool water.

Mix three tablespoons of rose water with two tablespoons of honey. Apply this mixture to your face like a mask. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. Honey has hydrating properties which help seal moisture in the skin. In combination with rose water, honey makes for an excellent hydrating solution for dry skin.