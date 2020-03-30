52 samples tested negative for COVID-19 in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong said that blood samples of 52 persons in the state have been tested in NEIGRIHMS and samples tested negative for COVID-19 infection.

The Deputy CM said that NEIGRIHMS had the only COVID-19 testing centre in Meghalaya. He said not less than 2000 persons arrived in the state from outside on March 25-26.

The total number is 6000 persons who arrived from outside, were registered at the entry point set up by the government. He said that out of the 6000 persons, 3000 persons were advised to go for self-quarantine which they are currently undergoing. “They are following the advisory of the health department”.

Tynsong said that none of the people violated the self-quarantine period notwithstanding allegation by common people that those people were not complying with the self-quarantine protocol and loitering around in the streets.