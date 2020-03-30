7,711 persons under self-isolation in state

SHILLONG: As many as 7,711 persons, including students and others most of whom have returned to the state following the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus, have been advised to undergo self-quarantine.

However, with reports emerging that people have not been following the self-quarantine protocol and venturing out of their homes, the state health department has issued a warning that those who violate the quarantine directive would be sent to government quarantine/isolation centres.

Director of DHS (MI), Aman War said, “It is the responsibility of the people undergoing self-quarantine to not venture out and if other residents come to know of any such violations they should lodge a complaint with the police or inform the health department”.

It may be mentioned that residents in some localities have raised an alarm as some people who have returned from COVID-19 affected states and countries have been venturing out on the streets in total disregard of the self-quarantine order.

“They have been given the freedom to go for self-quarantine and if they violate, we will be compelled to take them to designated isolation centres where they will be left alone”, War warned.

Despite the 21-day lockdown in the country and the curfew promulgated in the city, people have been throwing caution to the wind and herding together outside grocery stores in spite of the advisories being issued by the government to adhere to social distancing.

Stay Safe Meghalaya app

The Commissioner & Secretary, Health & Family Welfare department has informed that under the provisions of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 all individuals who have returned to the state and have registered on the portal

meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid or those who have registered on 108 helpline or through other helplines should now download the app ‘Stay Safe Meghalaya’ using the link https://tsfr.io/jjry5k and agree to share their location till they are under home isolation.

An SMS with instructions for downloading the app will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of all the individuals mandated to be under home isolation.

The official informed that this will help in tracing the persons in the eventuality of a larger outbreak of coronavirus.

