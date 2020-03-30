Closure of educational institutions extended till April 15

TURA: The Education Department in Meghalaya has extended the closure of all educational institutions in the state till April 15.

The extension order was issued on Monday by Principal Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Education Department, D P Wahlang, IAS.

“In continuation to this office notification dated March 16, 2020 and in order to comply with the Government of India lock down order to prevent the possibility of an outbreak and spread of Covid-19 and as a precautionary measure to safeguard the citizens of the state, the Education Department further extends the closure of all educational institutions in the state from April 1 till April 15, 2020,” the order stated.