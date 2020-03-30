Shillong Archdiocese’s benevolent offer to CM in fight against COVID-19

SHILLONG: Under the leadership of Rev. Fr. John Madur, Diocesan Administrator, the Shillong Archdiocese on Monday met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and offered infrastructure at their disposal for conversion to isolation centre to treat COVID-19 affected, if the need arises.

The Church delegation also donated Rs 3 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

The Shillong Archdiocese also extended all out support in terms infrastructure to the State government to convert schools and buildings under its control into isolation centres or quarantine homes, if the need arises.

Led by father Rev John Madur the delegation comprised of Director Social Service, Rev.Fr Bernard Laloo,President Catholic Association, J A Lyngdoh, Richard Kahit, and Barnabas Nongbah, GS.

Talking to newsmen after meeting the Chief Minister, Rev Fr John Madur informed that they have 60 centres including 35 parishes and if needed all would be turned into isolation centres

He further informed that they had directed all centres in East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi district to be ready to give facilities like school buildings to the government to convert those into isolation centres or quarantine homes and the Chief Minister has accepted the offer.

Informing that they handover an amount of Rs 3 lakhs as donation to the Chief Minister relief fund, Rev John Madur said that as precautionary measures the Church have been advising people and have also suspended worship in the churches for the time being.