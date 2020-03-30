Hospitals in state told to keep flu corners ready

SHILLONG: The Health department said all hospitals (government & private) should have flu corners for screening suspected cases of COVID-19.

In a notification after amending the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, the department also said all private hospitals must inform government officials, state/district disease surveillance units if there are persons admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

Besides, private hospitals are required to identify and set up private wards for isolation and treatment of such patients.

The government also plans to requisition places including community halls and private buildings to set up isolation units and temporary medical facilities.

The order also makes it mandatory for availing the services of all medical and para-medical staff (including students) on any emergency requirement to manage COVID-19. This includes screening patients, taking samples and providing critical care to the patients.

The health department asked all employees of the state government to be always available on-call for emergency requirement in the interest of the public.

The staff of all government departments will be at disposal of district administration of the concerned area for discharging the duty of containment measures.