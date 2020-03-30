Police warn against spreading fake news

SHILLONG: Police on Sunday asked people to refrain from circulating or sharing some fake messages on various social media platforms failing which stringent action would be taken against violators.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police issued a notice stating that in recent days, some fake news regarding the virus has been circulating on social media without verifying the same.

One of the rumours that is being circulated is “Confirmed reports are suggesting that the virus may have entered our state and it will start showing itself in this coming week. Some patients in Nongpoh have started exhibiting all the Covid19 symptoms.”

The other rumour is that an individual who “stayed in Bangalore with one person who was tested positive for COVID-19 and that the person has returned to Tura but the whereabouts are not known, police are searching for the individual.”

Police have confirmed that both these messages are fake and have requested the public to refrain from circulating or sharing these messages.

“Failing to do so will result in stringent action taken against those who share these messages under the relevant provision of law,” it said.

The department has also appealed to all the public to verify first with the official social media account of Meghalaya Police before forwarding such information.

This can create unnecessary disorder or panic in the state, added the notice.