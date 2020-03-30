Spain announces record 838 virus deaths in 24 hours

Madrid: Spain confirmed another 838 deaths in 24 hours from coronavirus on Sunday, a new daily record bringing the total number of deaths to 6,528, according to health ministry figures.

The number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 78,797 — after the one-day increase of 9.1 percent — as the country battles the world’s second-most deadly outbreak after Italy. Except for a brief lull recorded on Thursday, Spain’s death toll has been rising daily.

However, officials have pointed to a slower growth rate for both deaths and confirmed cases and expressed hope that the peak of the outbreak was approaching.

Spain also reported Sunday that 14,709 people had been cured, a rise of 19.7 percent in 24 hours.

Like Italy, Spain on Saturday also tightened measures to contain the spread of the virus. (AFP)