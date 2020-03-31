Assam Police opens state-wise helplines for stranded people

GUWAHATI: Assam Police has opened dedicated state-wise helpline numbers for people of Assam currently stranded in different states amid the 21-day lockdown imposed in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“In order to have a more focused and dedicated response mechanism for all, we are publishing dedicated state-wise helpline numbers for people of Assam currently in different states,” an official statement issued here on Tuesday evening, said.

The WhatsApp helpline numbers are 6026900966 (Kerala), 6026900967 (Tamil Nadu), 6026900968 (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), 6026900969 (Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat), 6026900970 (Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan), 6026900971(Haryana, Punjab, Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir), 6026900972 (Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, 6026900973 (West Bengal, Orissa and Sikkim and 6026900976 (all remaining states).

For people presently stranded in Assam, the helpline numbers are 6026900974/6026900975.

It may be mentioned that Assam Police had released a set of helpline numbers on March 29, 2020 for people stuck in an emergency either within Assam or outside.

“However, on March 30, 2020, the first day, the WhatsApp Helpline Number 9435215029 received around 16,000 messages within 24 hours. More than 95 per cent of these messages were from people who are outside, requesting Assam Police to facilitate their return. Few messages were found to be frivolous in nature, thus clogging the helpline and making it difficult to focus on messages which required immediate intervention,” the statement said.

It is reiterated that as per government orders, people who are presently in different states cannot travel back to Assam till the time lockdown remains in force.

“At the same time, the government is committed to help all those with emergency requirements of medical attention/medicines, food and accommodation. This applies to people of Assam both in the state and outside Assam. Hence we again request all citizens to follow the lockdown in its true spirit and reach out to helpline numbers in case of emergencies which need immediate intervention,” the statement said.