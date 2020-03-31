Assam sounds alert over Toblighi Namaz participants

GUWAHATI: Assam government has issued strict instructions to deputy commissioners of concerned districts to find out the whereabouts of the 299 persons from the state who had participated in Tobligi Namaz at Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi recently.

There is panic all over the country after it has been found that several participants of Tobligi Namaz later died after reaching their home states including Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Maharashtra raising fear of mass proliferation of COVID-9.

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1244883782525571073

Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on his twitter handle says: Assam Govt is now in possession of a list of 299 persons who were present in and around the hotspot near Nizamuddin Dargah. We’ve alerted dist admins to find out if these people have returned to Assam, and strict instructions issued to quarantine them if they are in the state.”