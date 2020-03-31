Assam’s first: 52-year-old test positive of COVID-19

GUWAHATI: A 52-year-old person has been found positive for Coronavirus. It happens to be Assam’s first Covid19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH). His condition is stable. It has been tweeted by Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1244976349661376512

The person hails from Karimganj in South Assam. He was first tested positive in Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) and it was confirmed by NIV Pune.

“He first fell sick on March 18 and his condition is now stable at the SMCH,” Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said adding that people should not panic over it. The authorities have already quarantined the persons who came in contact with the COVID-19 positive person.