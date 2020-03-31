BJP asks details for central schemes

SHILLONG: The state BJP has asked for the details of BPL families, self-help groups (SHGs), job card holders from the deputy commissioners’ office for making assessment of the eligible individuals in the district as a follow-up of its steps to ensure the central schemes reach the eligible individuals during the ongoing lockdown period.

In a statement here on Monday, BJP state president, Ernest Mawrie, also asked all the development committees of different localities and traditional heads to play a vital role in identifying the daily-wage earners and underprivileged groups and inform BJP leaders in their respective areas.

“The prime minister has promised generous schemes for the job card holders, SHGs, those covered under BPL, Jan Dan Yojana, etc. BJP would appreciate cooperation from all local leaders in order to identify and avail the schemes to eligible individuals,” he said.