Curfew to continue in EKH till April 3

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate, M War, has extended curfew from 6 am of March 31 to 6 am of April 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, the magistrate said the curfew was necessitated in view of the prevailing situation concerning COVID-19 in the country and globally.

The purpose is to put in place preventive measures and create awareness, to take more stringent steps to ensure social distancing and home quarantine so that the pandemic of COVID-19 does not spread to East Khasi Hills and other parts of the state by way of ensuring observance of strict protocols of the advisories issued by the health department.

The whole of Municipal area, cantonment area, all areas under Mawlai and Mawpat blocks including their census towns, areas under Mylliem Block from Umshyrpi Bridge upto 7th Mile, Upper Shillong, Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh, Umlyngka, Lawsohtun, Mawdiangdiang, Diengiong and Siejiong are covered under curfew.

However, the order will not be applicable to security forces, medical teams on duty, wholesale and retail pharmacies, police and armed forces, fire and emergency services, MeECL and Power Grid, Food and Civil Supply Department, FCI, Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Meghalaya Directorate of Dairy Development, Shillong Municipal Board, Shillong Cantonment Board, Telecom, Telegraph, Communications & IT Services, print and electronic media, banks, ATM and treasuries, petrol pumps, essential services including health services, LPG deliveries, online food delivery, online services delivery and courier services.

The movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities, security forces, medical equipment and goods is also exempted.

However, driver and attendants of the vehicles will have to undergo medical screening as per laid down protocols.

Curfew passes can be obtained via online application at www.eastkhasihills.gov.in.

The prohibitory order will not affect the arrangement of fair price shops and identified local retailers including groceries and essential shops, vegetables, fruits, meat and confectionery shops which will remain open as per schedule which will be released from time to time.

The curfew imposed under Section 144 CrPC read together with Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 has also prohibited assembly or gathering of five or more persons in public areas and premises beyond the individual households, operation of public and private transport and operation of major markets and commercial establishments in the areas of Mylliem Block beyond 7th Mile, Mawphlang, Sohiong, Mawsynram, Mawkynrew, Mawryngkneng, Laitkroh Khatarshnong, Pynursla, Shella Bholaganj Blocks, Sohra and Pynursla Civil Sub-Divisions.

The headmen in coordination with the district police will regulate the operation of shops in their respective villages and ensure due compliance to the advisories of the health department.