GSU seeks relief package for daily wagers affected by lock down

TURA: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills on Tuesday urged the government to release a relief fund and provide economic package to the poor daily wage earners of the region.

In their appeal submitted through the Deputy Commissioner to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the union while appreciating the Prime Minister’s move to impose lock down as well as the steps taken by the state government to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, urged that the plight of the daily wage earners is also taken into consideration.

“Due to the lock down, the poor daily wage earners are almost starving as they have exhausted whatever money they have already earned. The prevailing situation has also prevented them from going out to earn money,” the union said and requested that the relief package is released at the earliest for the benefit of the daily wagers, labourers and the poor people of the region.