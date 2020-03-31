No shortage of essentials

SHILLONG: The state government on Monday said there was adequate stock of essential items in the state, but would step in if any crisis developed.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the government is trying to work out a mechanism to address complaints of shortage of rice and other essential commodities from some districts. A meeting was held on Monday in this regard.

“The stock is stable till date, but the problem is that supply is unregulated since it is in the open market and the government has limited role to play. But in the event of any crisis, the government has to step in to ensure that there is no shortage”, he said.

He said that every household in the state should get the essential commodities and the government would ensure there is enough stock in each and every district.

“There is stock at Khanapara and in a few days we will work out as to how the wholesalers/traders from different districts will lift the essential commodities from there. We are in discussion with mill owners and stockists and they are ready to cooperate with the government to ensure that rice is available”, the minister said.

Tynsong said people are panicky in such times of curfew/lockdown and rush to Shillong to collect the essential commodities. He said the government has reviewed the matter and very soon a mechanism will be in place.

“If need be the government will step in to procure rice directly from the FCI. Even the FCI has agreed, but such a situation has not arisen yet. Stock is adequate and supply will take place in each and every village in the entire state”, he said while asking the citizens not to panic and shopkeepers to sell commodities as per the MRP.

Asked about the need to reduce the rush, Tynsong said that providing essential commodities is a priority and the government will work out a system to ensure that people do not face hurdles.

On the other hand, the deputy chief minister admitted that online shopping works only for a few and the takeaway system does not work much in Shillong.

“Any system which is convenient to the public has to be there”, he said.

Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supply Officer, Pravin Bakshi, said that as far as PDS was concerned, the April stock has been lifted by the government wholesale dealers was on the way to fair price shops.

He added that the quota for May and June has also been sought by the government.

As for the open market, he said, “The position of stock is very stable as more stock will keep coming”.