Order to provide safe, quality food

Shillong: The Commissioner of Food Safety has reiterated that providing safe and quality food to the consumers is a priority of the government amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and has issued an order advising all concerned wholesalers, distributors and retailers of food items to strictly ensure that adulterated, substandard, damaged or expired food items are not offered for sale to the consumers.

The official has directed all assistant commissioners of Food Safety of Shillong, Tura and Jowai and Food Safety Officers of all districts to ensure that both buyers and sellers follow good hygiene practices such as hand washing protocols, proper cleanliness of frequently touched surfaces and adherence to physical distancing of minimum one metre.