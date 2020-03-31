Sonia sets up control room on COVID-19

New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has set up a control room on COVID-19 and to coordinate with state organisations to step up humanitarian help.

A release from KC Venugopal said “Congress President, Smt Sonia Gandhi has approved the setting up of a a Central Control Room’ at AICC, comprising ,Rajiv Satav, MP , Devendra Yadav, Ex MLA, and Manish Chatrath, Secretary, AICC for the purpose of coordinating all COVID2019, related matters. ”

The party said that state committees will update the Central Control Room on a daily basis on the ground situation on the spread of the virus, the medical preparedness of the state governments as also the relief work being undertaken by the party and state agencies.

“The Control Room will function under the overall guidance and supervision of Shri KC Venugopal, General Secretary (Organization), AICC.” said the release. (IANS)