Conrad empowers DCs to release MLA funds to battle COVID-19

TURA: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday announced that all Deputy Commissioners of the districts in the State have been empowered to release the funds of Rs. 25 lakhs from the MLA scheme 2020-21 to the concerned legislators.

The chief minister informed that the MLAs have to submit detailed list of essential commodities to be distributed to the beneficiaries and avail the funds, which will be sanctioned from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office on immediate basis.

Addressing the media in Shillong, Conrad Sangma said that MLAs and MDCs had been requested to work in coordination with the District Administration in ensuring that essential commodities are made available. He said that during this time of crisis the public representatives, social organisations and volunteers have to come together to aid the government.

He informed that government had been engaging with MLAs of different districts to solicit their views and suggestions which will enable the government to streamline the delivery mechanism.

He said that cabinet ministers in charge of different regions of the State, which is divided in three Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills, were continuously working at the regional level to ensure that all essential commodities were made available and they were making effort to address the concerns raised by the administrations of the different regions.

“A system for coordinated efforts between the grassroots, the administration and the government has been put in place and we are working to ensure that all necessary measures were taken, which is in the interest and welfare of the public,” mentioned the Chief Minister.

He said that the effort of the government to deal with this crisis with every possible measures was to ensure that there is improvement in the overall coordination of the different efforts that the government has initiated.

“This is an unprecedented situation and the administration under the leadership of Chief Secretary has been working tirelessly to address public concerns,” the Chief Minister added.

On queries by the media on measures with cases of COVID -19 positive in Assam, the Chief Minister said that as per MHA guidelines the inter-state and inter-district movement has been restricted.

On questions related to post lockdown from April 14, the Chief Minister said that all countries across the world is taking measures and India and Meghalaya as a State is also prepared to deal with the situation